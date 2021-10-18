Kenya: Nairobi Tops Covid Vaccinations With 31.7%

Nairobi — Nairobi County is still leading with 31.7% of its population having received the first Covid-19 jab, followed by Kiambu, Nakuru and Nyeri, while Marsabit County is the least with 1.4%.

Nairobi County is also leads with 14.2% of its population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri and Kiambu.

The Ministry of Health said Sunday that Lamu, Turkana, Mandera, Wajir Garissa, Tana River and Marsabit were the least with less than 1% of their population fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 74 people had tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 3,987 tested on Saturday.

This taised the total number of cases since March 2019 to 252,033 with a positivity rate of 1.9%.

Kagwe said that from the cases, 54 were Kenyans while 20 were foreigners.

8 more patients succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred on Saturday, while the other 7 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits this month.

The latest tally pushed the cumulative deaths to 5,223.

By Sunday, a total of 4,500,179 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,291,192 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,208,987.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 35.2%, the Ministry of Health said.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.4% with the Government working towards vaccinating a targeted 27,246,033.