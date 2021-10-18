Kenya: Seb Coe, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, World Stars Mourn Agnes Tirop

World Athletics President Seb Coe and Jamaican sprints queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are among global athletics figures who have sent messages of condolences to the family of the late Agnes Jebet Tirop.

Several Ethiopian distance running champions, including 10,000 metres world record holder Letesenbet Gidey, have expressed their shock on learning of Tirop's gruesome murder.

"Athletics has lost one of its brightest young stars in the most tragic circumstances. World cross country champion at just 19, Agnes Jebet Tirop burst on to the global scene in 2015 and has been one of the world's best female distance runners over the past six years," Coe said in his message.

"This is a terrible blow to the entire athletics community, but especially to her family, her friends and Athletics Kenya and I send them all our most heartfelt condolences."

Commenting on Facebook, multiple Olympic and world 100 metres champion Fraser-Pryce said: "Condolences to her family and friends. Sending love from Jamaica."

Kenya-born US marathon star Aliphine Tuliamul was equally gutted.

"As a mother, I can't even imagine what her parents are going through," she posted on Facebook.

"Time and again, we see our women suffering at the hands of abusive husbands/partners, yet our culture and society encourages us to persevere, because you shouldn't bring shame to yourself and family. How many more women need to lose their lives before we wake up and hold the perpetrators accountable?"