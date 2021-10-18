Kenya: Gusii Race Series on Hold in Honour of Fallen Agnes Tirop

Sunday's third installment of the Gusii road race series has been put on hold until further notice in honour of fallen distance running star Agnes Jebet Tirop.

In a statement on Friday, Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jackson Tuwei announced the suspension of all athletics calendar competitions in honour of Tirop, 25, who was found murdered earlier in the week. The announcement has since forced organisers of the five-part Nyamira Great Run series to reschedule the remaining events.

The Nyamira County Government, in partnership with Nyanza South AK officials, have arranged the series, that started on September 26, to search for fresh talent in the region.

Alongside cross country races, the series includes various road race competitions from 10 kilometres down.

The first races of the series were held at Ensoko in Borabu Sub-county on September 26, while the second was staged at Nyakongo in Masaba North a fortnight ago.

Organisers say they are working in tandem with the AK president's directive in honour of Tirop.

"It is really sad that a promising athlete could die in unclear circumstances. We will communicate the new dates for the remaining events" said AK Nyanza South Chairman Peter Angwenyi.