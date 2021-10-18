Burkina Faso: Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Phee's Travel to Ghana and Burkina Faso

16 October 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will embark October 16 on her first trip to Africa as Assistant Secretary. Assistant Secretary Phee will begin her travel in Ghana, where she will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives. The Assistant Secretary will reaffirm our strategic partnership and explore cooperation to advance shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding U.S.-Ghana trade and investment, addressing the climate crisis, creating opportunities for clean energy, and strengthening democracy in West Africa, through Ghana's leadership as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). As Ghana will join the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term, the Assistant Secretary will also lay the groundwork for advancing shared objectives and cooperating on key international and regional Africa priorities.

From Ghana, the Assistant Secretary will travel to Burkina Faso, where she also will meet with senior government officials and members of the business and civil society communities. The Assistant Secretary will underscore our shared goals of strengthening democratic governance and building lasting security in Burkina Faso and across the Sahel. She will discuss how to harness U.S. trade and investment to diversify and grow Burkina Faso's economy. Assistant Secretary Phee also will participate in an engagement at Africa's largest and most prominent film festival--the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO)--which promotes partnerships between American and African independent filmmakers.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X