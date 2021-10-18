Kenyatta Says Tremendous Progress Made in Degrading Al-Shabaab

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that terrorism and border incursions in the country have significantly dropped since Kenya launched a military operation in the neighboring Somalia 10 years ago.

Kenyan troops entered Somalia on October 14, 2011 in response to attacks from the Somalia-based terrorist outfit, Al-Shabaab, who had staged a series of kidnappings and attacks in different parts of the country particularly the coastal strip.

Speaking on Saturday during the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day at Kahawa Garrison, Kenyatta said that Kenyan troops had made a major contribution towards regional stability with their involvement in different peace keeping missions.

"As was the case with those in whose footsteps you follow, our forces have contributed to global peace stability and sustainable development while deployed in various capacities in international and regional assignments under both the United Nations as well as the African Union," said Kenyatta

"Through that service as peacekeepers and protector so f the most vulnerable you have brought pride to our nation and to our flag," he added.

Kenyatta said that in line with the theme for the 2021 KDF Day commemoration; "enhancing KDF mission readiness for national security and development in a complex threat environment", his administration is dedicated to secure the nation's unity from both internal and external threats.

Kenyan troops continue to actively undertake counter terrorism operations in the midst of emerging security threats adding that the KDF and multi-agency security teams have contributed to the success.

"In the face of this dynamic operating environments characterized by asymmetrical threats, my administration is committed to continuously enhancing Kenya's military deterrent capabilities. The military equipment recently acquired will enhance our operational capabilities for the Kenya Defence forces," he said.

He added that a newly inaugurated base of the Kenya Navy in Manda, Lamu, will improve maritime security and the establishment of the Kenya Shipyards Limited in Mombasa's Mtongwe and Kisumu will improve the naval capabilities while contributing to the blue economy.

He said the Government will continue to collaborate and engage with regional, continental and global partners in the promotion of Kenya's vision of a peaceful, secure and prosperous world for all, and urged Kenyans to be vigilant and cooperate with security agencies at all times.

While thanking the KDF officers for their sacrifice to the nation, Kenyatta said that his administration had established a number of projects in a bid to cater for their welfare as well as that of their families as they serve the country.

He pointed out the establishment of regional health facilities in Nairobi, Eldoret and Isiolo counties offering supportive health services to the KDF personnel and their dependents will help boost the officers' morale.

Kenyatta added that plans were underway to upgrade the Forces Memorial Hospital to a level five facility. He also said the government is keen to develop a new level six hospital in Kabete.

The Commander in Chief further said that his administration will extend the affordable housing programme under the Big Four agenda to include the KDF personnel.

While thanking President Kenyatta for the commitments, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa pledged to develop, shape and implement defence policies with the support of the Defence Council.

He added that the new strategies seek to not only focus on national peace but safeguard Kenya's interest beyond its borders.

Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi added that the decade of war in Somalia has taught the KDF many lessons that have strengthened their resilience and contributed to doctrinal shift to respond to threats in the current and emerging threats in the country.

Kenya has borne the brunt of attacks from the Al-Qaeda linked rag tag militia in Somalia with one of the notable incidents being the attack at the Westgate Mall in 2013 which left at least 60 people dead and Garissa University massacre that left 148, mostly students, dead.

The militants have also launched a series of attacks in the Northern region including attacks on a Nairobi bound bus from Mandera in November 2014 where 28 people, mostly non-locals, were massacred.

The vast and porous border between Somalia and counties in the Northern region has made Wajir, Mandera and Garissa Counties soft targets for attacks from the militants who have been keen to destabilize the US-backed government in Somalia.

In 2012, KDF was integrated into an umbrella of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and has since served alongside troops from Burundi, Djibouti and Uganda.

The KDF Day commemoration on Saturday was also attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe (Health) and Monica Juma (Energy), and Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o.

Also present were retired Generals among them Joseph Kibwana, Jeremiah Kianga, Julius Karangi and Samson Mwathethe.