Kenya: Caltex Starts Manufacturing Local Lubricants in Kenya

Nairobi — AFAL Manufacturing Limited (AML), which is owned by Tristar Group, has officially launched the local manufacturing of Caltex lubricants in East Africa a month after signing a license agreement with Chevron Brands International LLC to produce, distribute and market Caltex lubricants in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne, who spoke during the launch, said that local manufacturing will add value to enable the firm to take the Caltex lubricants brand to a strong market position by supplying high-quality lubricants backed by competitive prices and service.

"We are confident that with more than eight years of local market knowledge, we are confident that there is a growing need for high quality lubricants in the region and we are extremely pleased with this move to be able to sell and distribute locally manufactured, cutting edge Caltex lubricants," Mayne said.

During the initial stage, Caltex lubricants that will be blended locally are Havoline and Delo engine oils.

Douglas Rankine, the firm's General Manager Middle East and Africa - Fuels & Lubricants. said the "Caltex Delo advanced products are designed to deliver high-level engine and transmission protection with optimized fuel economy, for improved running costs, less downtime, and helps to save money.

In 2013, Chevron signed a lubricants distribution agreement with Africa Fuels & Lubricants Limited, an affiliate of AML.

"The success of this new brand licensing model is anchored by the strong equity we have in our brands and a focus on implementing a compelling customer experience through our integrated fuels and lubricants business and strategic partnerships. We look forward to a long, and successful relationship with AML," said Rachna Kaul, Vice President, Europe, Africa, Middle East, South Asia Sales & Global Marine.

Douglas Rankine, GM Middle East & Africa - Fuels & Lubricants. added that "as part of this new relationship with AML, Chevron is excited to grow the Caltex brand across Eastern Africa and will continue to explore future growth opportunities in new and existing markets."