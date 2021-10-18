Kenya: Mike Sonko Tells Alfred Mutua's Ex to 'Stop' Hurting Him

Mike Sonko has had his say on the split between Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his former bae Lillian Nganga.

The controversial Sonko explained, via a tweet, that the public photos showing Nganga and singer Juliani all over each other could psychologically affect Mutua.

Aki sipoa... . Stop hurting Kavaluku just move on in peace you are now endangering the life of the msanii. pic.twitter.com/h6yAnWMnRN

-- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 16, 2021

Sonko also indicated but without substantiating, that the photos could endanger Juliani's life, a matter that Nganga took up.

"My main concern from Governor Mike Sonko's post is why he would think I am endangering Juliani's life. The photos as shared yesterday by our friend Bonnie were not in any way meant to hurt anybody," Nganga wrote on social media.

She further wondered: "Would sentiments be the same if it was the man who was now dating someone else? I am 100% sure it would not. Society MUST be fair to women."

Mutua and Nganga announced a split in August after a romantic nine-year affair, in a move that saw her also relinquish the County First Lady role.

Nganga has since been consistently seen hanging out with Juliani, real name Julius Owino.