Rwanda: We Have Won Battles but Yet to Win the Struggle, Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said that while Rwanda has overcome multiple hurdles and made significant progress over the years, the nation should not lose sight of the end goals which include prosperity, development and stability.

Kagame was speaking at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Unity Club Intwararumuri.

Unity Club (Intwararumuri or Torch Bearers) was founded in 1996 by First Lady Jeannette Kagame, as a way to bring together members of cabinet and their spouses to promote cohesion among themselves and work together to enhance unity and peace while contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

Former cabinet members and their spouses are also members of the club.

Equating the country's long-term goals to victory in a war, Kagame said that while over the years Rwanda may have fought multiple battles and emerged victoriously, the country was yet to win the war.

"Over the past 30 years we have been fighting one war but within that war we fought thousands of battles. We have won the battles not the war," he explained.

Noting the task ahead, Kagame pointed out the need for leaders to have humility and identify with the people they lead as opposed to being swayed by praise.

He cautioned leaders against allowing the praises to get to their heads as it can lead to complacency consequently losing sight of goals and targets.

"A leader is a leader because of the people they lead," Kagame said.

During the celebrations, the club recognized 7 Champions of Unity (Abarinzi b'Igihango) for their work towards the unity of Rwandans.

Through the years, Unity Club, in partnership with responsible government institutions has had multiple contributions to society, including providing material, moral and emotional support to vulnerable children, advocating for genocide widows and widowers among others.