Mauritius: PM Jugnauth Reiterates Government's Commitment to Improve Quality of Life of Children

press release

Government will continue to promote children's protection, development and rights, and improve the quality of children's lives, said the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, at the Prize Giving Ceremony of the Namibian Consulate Charity Golf Tournament, held at Chateau de Bel Ombre.

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Seeruttun, the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr. Joe Lesjongard, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Namibia, Mrs Marie Lynda Elizabeth Kok Shun, Mrs Kobita Jugnauth, Lady Sarojini Jugnauth, and other eminent personalities were also present.

The Prime Minister reiterated Government's commitment to ensure that all children, especially the vulnerable ones, are protected and supported so that they can have the best chances in life. We want to create a society where children are safe, where they can enjoy the warmth and security of normal family life, he said.

He recalled that last year, three legislations in favour of children's protection were passed at the National Assembly last year, namely: the Children's Act 2020, which gives better effect to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child; the Children's Court Act 2020 which provides for the establishment of a Children's Court; and the Child Sex Offender Register Act 2020 which aims to reduce and prevent child sexual abuse. He stated that these legislations are expected to be proclaimed before the end of this year.

Furthermore, he highlighted that Government has set up different platforms which offer varied services to children in distress, such as the Child Protection Services, the Integrated Support Centre, the Emergency Support Services, and the Child Development Unit. He observed that 5,917 cases of child abuse were reported in 2020 adding that this year from January to August, 3,231 cases of child abuse have been reported. He stated that an inquiry was conducted in each case.

Prime Minister Jugnauth underlined that a Rehabilitation Section provides for the re-insertion of children victims of violence into their families or next-of-kin. As a measure of last resort, children who are at risk in their immediate family environment are placed in Shelters or Residential Care Institutions. Since January 2019, a psychiatrist assists the residents suffering from psychiatric problems, he said.

He further recalled that the Back-to-Home programme was set up in October/November 2018 to help children who are victims of violence placed in residential care institutions to reintegrate within their own family setting. He added that proper follow-up and provision of psycho-social support are ensured.

The Prime Minister underlined that Mauritius is a party to the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography since 2011.

In April 2021, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare set up a Technical Committee to explore strategies to curb the phenomenon of child pornography or of revenge pornography following reports about distribution of unauthorised photos and videos on social media. Since April 2017, a harmonised and transparent Complaints Management System has been set up through the Citizen Support Portal, to enable citizens to register complaints online, he said.

Mr Jugnauth lauded the contribution of NGOs such as SAFIRE, APEIM, Children's Foundation, CEDEM, the Shelter for Women and Children in Distress Trust Fund, L'Etoile du Berger, World Light, and Mauritius Scouts Association which are working hand in hand with Government to ensure that children's rights are respected, protected, and fulfilled.

Speaking about the tournament, the Prime Minister congratulated the winners and all the players who participated. He lauded the organiser, notably the Namibian Consulate, for raising funds in support of a noble cause while expressing appreciation for their compassion and generosity.

He recalled that the recipient of the tournament's proceeds is SAFIRE, a local NGO with a mission to improve the quality of life of street children and children living in difficult circumstances.

Your contribution today will go a long way in making a difference in the lives of these children. I commend you for your commitment to human values and your engagement in the field of child welfare, he concluded.

For her part, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Namibia, Mrs Marie Lynda Elizabeth Kok Shun, highlighted that this year the Namibian Consulate is supporting the NGO SAFIRE in its Break Away Home Project for the rehabilitation of street children and youth into mainstream society. According to her, charity nurtures, prepares, builds, and sustains the society hence the importance of giving selflessly without expecting anything in return. This selfless giving, she stated, serves the most vulnerable in society and helps ensure that people's human rights are met.