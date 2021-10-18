Namibia: Fishery Observers Get 2,5 Percent Pay Raise

Fishery observers will receive a 2,5% salary increase backdated to April 2020, after their trade union and the Fisheries Observer Agency reached a new wage agreement.

The Fisheries Observer Agency (FOA) and the Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) on Friday signed a wage agreement that will see FOA employees in the bargaining unit receiving a 2,5% increase on their basic salary and an increase of 1,5 % on transport allowances.

FOA chief executive officer Stanley Ndara said the agency's board of directors had to intervene in the wage negotiation, which took more than a year.

Ndara said the intervention was necessary to avoid industrial action, which could have impacted negatively on the fishing industry.

"Allow me to caution that harmonious working relationships would be rendered ineffective if the organisation is not sustainable," Ndara said.

"I implore further that we as social partners collectively guard against the demands and granting of salary increments on an annual basis. This has the potential to drain the finances of the organisation and the concomitant effect it may have on job retention," said Ndara.

Richard Kaimbi on behalf of Napwu thanked the agency for agreeing to the salary increments.

"For us to get to these percentages of 2,5 and 1,5, if you look at the inflation rate of last year it will give you a picture of why we agreed on an inflation-related rate. Considering the situation where we are of Covid-19 it's very rare for some employers to give an increment," he said.

The prices of consumer goods increased by about 2,5% in Namibia during 2020, according to the country's official inflation figures.

Kaimbi urged Napwu members to work hard and remain disciplined at their workplace.