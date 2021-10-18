Tanzania: Govt to Release 4bn/ - for Kcmc's Cancer Center

16 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The government has promised to release 4bn/- to fund the construction of a radiation treatment center for the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC).

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Saturday during the 50th Year Jubilee Celebration of KCMC Hospital in Moshi Kilimanjaro where she said that 1bn/- has already been released and another billion is underway.

"In implementing our party's manifesto the government promised to fund the construction of a radiation treatment center, a construction that will cost a total of 4bn/-... I want to assure you that all the 4bn/- will be given out for a fast completion of the construction" President Samia said.

In addition, she instructed the Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Godwin Mollel to ensure the center is completed soon by all possible means.

KCMC was under the government for more than 21 years from 1971 to 1992 was then returned to the church with a special agreement that the church would manage and develop the hospital infrastructures while the government keeps on paying salaries to the hospital staffs. In 2013 was upgraded as a super specialized hospital.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X