Tanzania: Govt to Release 4bn/ - for Kcmc's Cancer Center

The government has promised to release 4bn/- to fund the construction of a radiation treatment center for the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC).

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Saturday during the 50th Year Jubilee Celebration of KCMC Hospital in Moshi Kilimanjaro where she said that 1bn/- has already been released and another billion is underway.

"In implementing our party's manifesto the government promised to fund the construction of a radiation treatment center, a construction that will cost a total of 4bn/-... I want to assure you that all the 4bn/- will be given out for a fast completion of the construction" President Samia said.

In addition, she instructed the Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Godwin Mollel to ensure the center is completed soon by all possible means.

KCMC was under the government for more than 21 years from 1971 to 1992 was then returned to the church with a special agreement that the church would manage and develop the hospital infrastructures while the government keeps on paying salaries to the hospital staffs. In 2013 was upgraded as a super specialized hospital.