Tanzania: Govt Promises Kcmc More Health Workers

The government has vowed to recruit more workers for the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center as soon as the recruitment threshold are available so as to resolve the shortage of health workers at the hospital.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan made the statement during the hospital's 50th anniversary in Moshi on Saturday adding that once the country's economy stabilize the state will allocate positions for the hospital.

"It is sad to see that for a period of four years, KCMC never recruited staffs," she notes.

President Samia made the promise following statement from Bishop, Dr Fredrick Shoo that the hospital has a shortage of 758 workers