Tanzania: Makamba Lines Up 10 Focus Areas in Energy Sector

16 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Energy minister January Makamba yesterday highlighted ten focus areas including making reforms and reviving negotiations with investors in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project as part of the efforts to grow the energy sector.

Mr Makamba, appointed to the portifolio last month, hinted on the major reforms in all public institutions which fall under his docket.

"We just started with Tanesco but we will also reform other institutions including Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC)," said Mr Makamba who was speaking during a symposium to discuss the sector's growth, future and challenges.

The event was organized by Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL) - the publisher of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers - to mark 60 years of independence in the sector.

Tanzania will celerate 60 years of Tanganyika independence on December 9, 2021 and is organizing series of events like this to mark the anniversary.

Last month, Mr Makamba announced leadership reforms in the power utility to address management challenges which he said formed part of the core issues that derailed progress.

