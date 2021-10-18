Tanzania: Sabaya Mulls Appealing 30-Year Jail Term

16 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma

Arusha — Former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya and his three co-accused persons were yesterday sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after a court convicted them of armed robbery.

Mr Sabaya and his co-accused were arraigned in an Arusha Court in June this year and charged with armed robbery, money laundering, economic sabotage, leading a criminal gang and corruption.

The Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court yesterday convicted the accused of armed robbery which they were said to have committed between January 20 and February 9 this year.

Senior Resident Magistrate Odira Amworo said the court was satisfied that the prosecution had proved the armed robbery charges against them beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution asked the court to sentence them to a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Mr Sabaya's lawyer, Moses Mahuna, said they will appeal against the conviction and sentence which, he said, had "many weaknesses. We are not satisfied," he told reporters immediately after the verdict.

