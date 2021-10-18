Tanzania/Libya: Biashara Beat Al Ahly Tripoli As Azam Face Pyramid Today

16 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Biashara Mara United head coach Patrick Odhiambo says they still face a tough assignment in their return leg match of the African Confederation Cup against Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya, despite their 2-0 victory.

Biashara Mara United scored through Deogratius Mafie in the 39th minute before Atupele Green scored the second in the 60th minute.

The two teams will meet again on October 23 in Tripoli and Tanzania's side will just need a draw of any kind to qualify for a playoff against the team to be eliminated in the next round of the African Champions League.

"We deserve to celebrate our victory because my players did their best, but this is just the first leg as we still face the second leg in away. It is a good team (Al Ahly Tripoli) and a tough side to face," said the Kenyan tactician Odhiambo. He said they do not expect an easy return leg on which they will have to be keen.

Meanwhile, Tanzania's other representatives in the tournament, Azam FC, today face Egyptian giants Pyramid FC at the Azam Complex.

The match has been scheduled to start from 3pm and only 2,000 fans will be allowed in to view the encounter as per the African football governing body (Caf) directives.

Azam FC head coach George Lwandamina said they hope to win the match on home soil, although they face a strong team in the competition.

Pyramid FC were eliminated in the last edition of the competition by Morocco's Wydad Casablanca who clinched the title.

"We have prepared well for the match and we do hope to do our best. It is not going to be an easy game," said Lwandamina. However, the team will miss the services of their famous four players because of various reasons.

The players are Prince Dube who is yet to recover fully from his injury and suspended three players - Aggrey Morris, Mudathir Yahya and Salum Abubakari.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X