Tanzania/Libya: Biashara Beat Al Ahly Tripoli As Azam Face Pyramid Today

Dar es Salaam — Biashara Mara United head coach Patrick Odhiambo says they still face a tough assignment in their return leg match of the African Confederation Cup against Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya, despite their 2-0 victory.

Biashara Mara United scored through Deogratius Mafie in the 39th minute before Atupele Green scored the second in the 60th minute.

The two teams will meet again on October 23 in Tripoli and Tanzania's side will just need a draw of any kind to qualify for a playoff against the team to be eliminated in the next round of the African Champions League.

"We deserve to celebrate our victory because my players did their best, but this is just the first leg as we still face the second leg in away. It is a good team (Al Ahly Tripoli) and a tough side to face," said the Kenyan tactician Odhiambo. He said they do not expect an easy return leg on which they will have to be keen.

Meanwhile, Tanzania's other representatives in the tournament, Azam FC, today face Egyptian giants Pyramid FC at the Azam Complex.

The match has been scheduled to start from 3pm and only 2,000 fans will be allowed in to view the encounter as per the African football governing body (Caf) directives.

Azam FC head coach George Lwandamina said they hope to win the match on home soil, although they face a strong team in the competition.

Pyramid FC were eliminated in the last edition of the competition by Morocco's Wydad Casablanca who clinched the title.

"We have prepared well for the match and we do hope to do our best. It is not going to be an easy game," said Lwandamina. However, the team will miss the services of their famous four players because of various reasons.

The players are Prince Dube who is yet to recover fully from his injury and suspended three players - Aggrey Morris, Mudathir Yahya and Salum Abubakari.