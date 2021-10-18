Angola: National Assembly Strengthens Commitment to Promotion of Tolerance

Luanda — National Assembly (AN) Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos Friday reaffirmed the Parliament's commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, mutual respect and fraternity, in the interests of peace and national reconciliation.

Speaking at the opening of the last parliamentary year of the 4th Legislature, the speaker noted that for all MPs such a desire should stimulate the action, "which is renewed in the plural political debate and respect for difference, for the well of building the democratic rule of law".

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos said that, in exercising the functions of control and inspection, the Parliament will give special treatment to the diplomas that will be presented, with emphasis on the General State Budget (OGE) for next year.

"We have diplomas in our possession that require our special attention, namely the General State Account (CGE), for the year 2020, and others that will contribute to support the structural reforms of the State," he pointed out.

He also reiterated the National Assembly's availability to maintain a strong relationship of cooperation and institutional interdependence, with the other organs of sovereignty, in pursuit of the nation's noblest interests.

On the other hand, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos called on MPs for combined effort in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, "which, if won, will benefit everyone".

The legislature comprises five legislative sessions or parliamentary years, each starting on the 15th of October.

Angolan Parliament comprises 220 MPs, of whom 150 from the ruling MPLA party, 51 from UNITA, 16 from the CASA-CE coalition, two from the PRS and one from the FNLA, as a result of the 2017 General Elections.