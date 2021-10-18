Angola: State Secretary Requests People's Support

Cuito — Secretary of State for the Interior José Bamóquina Zau requested Friday the population's help in denouncing suspected offenders, in order to reduce crime rates in the country.

Speaking to the press in Cuito, central Bie province, after a courtesy meeting with the provincial governor, Pereira Alfredo, on Friday, the secretary of state acknowledged that there was a wave of crime, especially in Luanda and Benguela.

But he assured that the authorities are committed to fighting against the phenomenon.

Despite the efforts made by police, he stressed, it is necessary that good citizens help in this task to reverse the situation and restore the feeling of security and tranquility in the country.

Despite the trend of increasing crime rates, José Bamóquina Zau stated that the situation is under police control.

During his stay in the province, the Secretary of State for the Interior visits the integrated services under construction in the municipalities of Andulo and Cuito, under the Integrated Plan for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).

Estimated at AKz 646.7 million, the works are in charge of the construction company ANIL- Grupo.