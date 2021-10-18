Tanzania: Tz Reaps Benefits in Anti Covid-19 Measures

MINISTER for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, has assured tourists that Tanzania is a safe place to visit following a number of measures taken by the government to combat Coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, the pandemic infection has dropped, noting that between October 2 and 8 this year, the country had recorded 77 new cases while admitted patients were only 177, compared to the country's population which is almost 60 million.

Dr Gwajima revealed this during her interview with state owned Russia One television on the sideline of the 3rd Eurasian Women's Forum held on Thursday at St Petersburg in Russia.

She allayed public and tourist fears, saying that the country borders were open thus there was no need for Russia to restrict its flights to Tanzania and those from Tanzania to Russia.

Dr Gwajima said that Tanzania has been receiving a big number of tourists from various nations, noting that between August last year and February this year, the country received more than 100, 000 tourists who left the country safely.

She, however, said that Tanzania is the only country in the world which produces Tanzanite, one of the rarest minerals mined at the northern part of the country's Mirerani area in Manyara region. Dr Gwajima invited investors from Russia to come and invest in the country's mining sector, especially on adding value to the minerals.

Addressing the Third Eurasian Women's Forum in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that women play a significant role in the development of any nation, based on the nature of their responsibilities, especially in child rearing.

President Putin said that the role of women is important in the primary stages of children's growth, because she is involved in bringing all important needs and spends a lot of time in the growth of the child.

He cited Russia, saying that the country was doing well in providing opportunities for women to participate in development of the country and other development spheres. Putin also noted that women play an increasingly important role in the resolution of global issues, saying, "The modern dynamically changing world sets new tasks for the society, for the state. Undoubtedly, women play an increasingly more significant role in their resolution".

Among such tasks, he listed the issues of stable economic development, the global climate agenda, the problems of ecology, environment, as well as the new approaches to education as a "life-long process" and the aspiration to build the social support system on more balanced and fair principles.

Dr Gwajima on the other hand said that through the forum, they had an opportunity to learn that efforts being taken by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to empower women in various spheres was on the right track because even developed countries have recognised the role of women in contributing to the development of their countries. She said President Putin has challenged them to work hard on the intention of President Samia of promoting women to contribute to the country's development.

Dr Gwajima pledged to hold a women symposium through various women economic empowerment forums from the district council to regional level so that they can also present feedback to the future forums.