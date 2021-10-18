Tanzania: PM Pushes for Effective Promotion of Rubondo Tourism Site

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) to team up with tourism stakeholders in marketing Rubondo Island National Park situated in Geita region He was of the view that effective marketing strategy on tourism attraction sites will increase the number of tourists and stimulate economic activities in the surrounding areas, where the sector will also boost its contributions to the national economy.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks yesterday when talking to several staff members of Tanapa and Rubondo National Park during his short tour to promote tourism at the Rubondo Island National Park in Geita.

"For the tourism sector to remain strong in contributing to the national economy, there must be joint efforts from all stakeholders on marketing the available tourism attractions," said the Premier, urging Tanapa to continue addressing challenges facing tourism stakeholders.

He also commended the management of Asilia Company for its investment in the tourism sector, urging them to expand their investment as they have full support from the government. For his part, Tanapa Deputy Commissioner for conservation in the Western Zone, Martine Loibooki thanked the Prime Minister for his efforts in promoting the Rubondo National Park, pledging to work on his suggestion for the greater interest of the tourism sector.

Located on the south-west shores of lake Victoria, Rubondo Island National Parks has a total size of 457 kilometers square. Also, it's Africa's largest island national park at 26km long and up to 10 km wide. More than 75 per cent of the island is covered in pristine equatorial rainforest.

It is the only place in Lake Victoria with a legally preserved park for production of tilapia that can grow to a weight of 100 kilogrammes. Since the 1960s, the island has been a haven for wild chimpanzee, sitatunga antelope, elephant and giraffe.

The park boasts for its rich and diverse varieties of butterflies and bird life, easily viewable from the lake shore.

The rare Sitatunga, an extremely endangered amphibious antelope, can sometimes be viewed escaping from the charging predators by hiding and camouflaging itself in the lake shore marshes.