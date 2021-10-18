Tanzania: Mwinyi Touts Upholding Union

ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has called on Tanzanians to uphold the Union by ensuring that citizens are provided with the opportunity to conduct business without being disturbed.

The Isle President made the remarks in Morogoro yesterday after inaugurating four projects of the Tanzania Prisons.

He expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for granting him an opportunity to inaugurate the projects on her behalf.

The projects included mother and child health building, residential buildings for prison officers and Kingolwira Dairy Factory.

Dr Mwinyi also commended President Samia for her tireless efforts to bring development to citizens. He said one of the benefits of the union is the opportunity by citizens from both sides to conduct trade among themselves.

"As you are all aware, Zanzibaris are the main consumers of rice from Mainland, including Morogoro, thus we should continue to maintain our union by ensuring that our people are provided with the opportunity to do business without being disturbed," he stressed.

Commenting on the Prisons projects, Dr Mwinyi said that according to the Commissioner General of Prisons, they are part of many projects being implemented in various parts of the country. He said the move by Prisons to have various development projects was worth to be emulated by other institutions in order to boost their revenues and improve people's welfare by providing them with various services.

"I would like to commend the Commander in Chief, President Samia Suluhu Hassan for empowering the Ministry of Home Affairs to execute development projects through Prisons," he said.

He also showered praise on the Prison leadership for good supervision of funds allocated for the projects, of which 75 per cent has been disbursed by the government while 25 per cent was from the Prisons.

President Mwinyi further said that implementation of the development projects is one of the criteria for assessing development in any country and the projects are beneficial to the country.

"There is no doubt that the dairy factory will boost Prisons revenue and provide market for raw materials produced by people surrounding the factory," he said.

Earlier, Home Affairs Minister, George Simbachawene said that Prisons have been given the responsibility to ensure that it produces sufficient food. Simbachawene said that the Prisons currently has the capacity of feeding prisoners by 100 per cent in a period of one year and six months.

He said that during the said period, it has managed to save almost 1bn/- in a month, which translates to more than 12bn/- which was being issued by the government. The minister said that in its reforms strategies, the Prison has managed to construct 400 new residential houses for prison officers and others were in progress.

For his part, Commissioner General of Prisons, Suleiman Mzee said the four projects launched by Dr Mwinyi have been implemented at a cost of 611m/-.