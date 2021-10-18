Kenya: Poor Patients Hit Hard as KNH Doubles Consultation, Other Fees

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has nearly doubled the consultation fee, a decision that will hit the poor hard, given the rising reliance on the hospital for specialised treatment.

KNH has raised the fee from Sh650 to Sh1,150. The hospital has also increased user fees, though the figures have not been made available. The last changes were made in 2016.

The hospital defended the increment, saying the money would finance projects to relieve the agony of cancer, heart and kidney disease patients.

It said patients usually have to wait for treatment for months due to lack of specialists and kits.

According to KNH's five-year strategic plan that runs to 2023, some Sh2.9 billion is earmarked for cancer, renal and kidney disease units.

Cancer and kidney diseases have been on the increase due to lifestyle changes.

Prompted protests

Poor households affected by the diseases have piled pressure on the hospital, which is struggling to cope due to inadequate equipment.

"Cost-sharing fees will be reviewed annually during the implementation of this plan resulting in a five per cent rise in annual revenue," the plan states.

The increment has prompted protests, including by the Renal Patients Society of Kenya.

"The sudden and arbitrary increment of the consultation fee from Sh650 to Sh1,150 will hurt many of our members to whom KNH is a safe haven from predatory pricing elsewhere. We beseech the management to rethink the move," the society said in a statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the plan, KNH would channel user fees towards the construction of cancer and renal units as well as buildings.

The hospital aims to raise Sh31.4 billion from patient fees by 2023.

The five-year budget is Sh95 billion, out of which KNH expects to receive Sh57.9 billion from the National Treasury.

Benefit patients

About Sh10.7 billion would be spent on upgrades during the period.

KNH says the increase in charges would benefit patients and projects such as the East Africa kidney Institute.

This would make the country a centre of excellence in nephrology training and kidney disease management, KNH says in the plan.

The hospital will set aside Sh891 million for a perimeter wall and CCTV cameras.

It allocated the upgrade of ICT infrastructure Sh1.5 billion and Sh2.9 billion for new buildings as well as renovations.

The strategic plan also identifies dilapidated infrastructure, staff absenteeism and inadequate security system as some of the weaknesses hindering services.