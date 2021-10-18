Angola: President Conveys Message of Hope to Angolans

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has conveyed a massage of hope to Angolans during his State of the Nation Speech delivered Friday at the National Assembly in Luanda.

João Lourenço announced, among other measures, the reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) amount, as of 2022, and the strategies to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic and the high prices in Angola.

In his speech, the Angolan statesman also underlined the importance of boosting policies to gradually meet the population's desires and ensure the Executive's commitment to fight against corruption and impunity.

João Lourenço pointed out the impact of Covid-19 on the country's socioeconomic life and referred to the measures to halt the spread of the pandemic, strategies to improve the business environment and macroeconomic projections.

As for fiscal performance, the Incumbent of Executive Power highlighted his preponderance in the budget reinforcement and in the increase of public investment, having informed that the updated fiscal revenue projections indicate an increase in revenue of 26 percent of the 2021 State Budget, estimated at 13.5 billion kwanzas.

President João Lourenço defended a "prudent fiscal policy", with a view to the resumption of economic growth in the country.

In another area, the Head of State spoke of the increase in the number of violent crimes in the country in recent months and demanded, in this regard, greater commitment from the National Police in combating this evil and in controlling private security companies.

In his message, the statesman expressed concern about the growing cases of diamond mining and other miners, which he considered an attack on national sovereignty.

With regard to the reform of justice and law, he highlighted the ongoing work to help the drought situation in the south of the country, mainly in the provinces of Cunene, Huíla and Namibe.

President João Lourenço highlighted the importance of the ongoing programmes to support the neediest families and ex-military personnel, having, on the other hand, indicated the ongoing investments in the health, education and fight against poverty sectors and in the field of research scientific.

He highlighted the latest achievement of the national women's handball team in Yaoundé (Cameroon), the growth of the non-oil sector, investments in the construction of new refineries and the ocean terminal in barra do Dande, in the northern Bengo province.

In his speech, João Lourenço, who has been in office since September 26, 2017, also defended the increase in feed production, to support agricultural and livestock production.

In the industry segment, he indicated the good results being achieved in salt production, with Benguela standing out with 74 percent.

On the proposal to change the political-administrative division, he said that the commitment to reducing regional asymmetries and bringing public services closer to the population is a medium-term project that will not be restricted until the next elections scheduled for 2022.

The project covers the provinces of Malanje, Cuando Cubango, Moxico, Lunda Norte and Uíge.

As for the national reconciliation process, the statesman reiterated the Executive's commitment to carrying out tasks related to the victims of conflicts that occurred in the country from 1975 to 2022.

On Angola's foreign policy, he highlighted economic diplomacy and the contribution of the Angolan authorities to the different regional organisations.

Under the terms of the regulations of the National Assembly (AN), the legislature comprises five legislative sessions or parliamentary years, with each cycle beginning on October 15th and ending on August 15th of the following year.

Therefore, this was the last speech on the State of the Nation of the current term of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The message on the State of the Nation is addressed to the country by the President of the Republic, at the opening of the 2021/2022 Parliamentary year.

The event complies with a legal imperative that began after the coming into force of the Constitution of the Republic, in 2010.