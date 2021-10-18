Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 281 Recoveries, 221 New Cases

Luanda — Angolan Health authorities announced Friday the recovery of 281 patients, 221 new cases and 7 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

As for the recoveries, 194 are residing in Luanda, 37 in Uíge, 22 in Huambo, 21 in Benguela, 4 in Cabinda and 3 in Bié.

The New cases were detected in Luanda with 124, Benguela 22, Cuanza Norte 19, Uíge 18, Cabinda 14, Huambo 12, Malanje 6, Huíla 2, Zaire 2, Bié 1 and Cunene 1.

The deaths occurred in Benguela with 4, Huíla 2 and Bengo 1.

Angola has totaled 62,606 cases, 1,660 deaths, 50,584 recoveries and 10,362 active patients.