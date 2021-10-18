Angolan Head of State Meets With Former Namibian President

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço Friday in Luanda met with the former President of Namibia, Sam Nujoma, with whom he discussed issues of common interest.

At the end of the audience, Sam Nujoma told the press that the meeting served to expressed gratitude for the support Angola extended to Namibian people during the struggle for Namibia's independence.

"Namibia would still remain under colonial rule, if it did not receive Angola's support. Therefore, we are here to express our respect and gratitude to the Angolan Government and people," he said.

After gaining independence on 11 November 1975, Angola allowed the South West African People's Organisation (SWAPO, of Namibia) and the African National Congress (ANC, of South Africa) to use its territory, so that both organisations could carry out the political, diplomatic and armed struggle against the apartheid regime in South Africa.

This support led to Namibia's independence on March 21, 1990.

Sam Nujoma, founding member and first president of SWAPO, served three terms as the first President of Namibia, from 1990 to 2005.

Angola and Namibia maintain excellent relations of friendship and bilateral cooperation.