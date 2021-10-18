Angola: President Announces Visit of Turkey's Recept Erdogan Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço announced Friday the visit of his Turkish counterpart Recept Tayip Erdogan in the next few days to Angola, aimed at strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

João Lourenço, who was addressing the Nation at the opening of the 4th Legislature's Parliamentary Year, visited to Turkey in July this year.

The two countries signed cooperation agreements in various fields.

During his stay, João Lourenço attended a business forum with dozens of Turkish businessmen, having presented Angola's economic potential and the multiple initiatives aimed at progressively improving the business environment.

Diplomatic relations between Angola and Turkey date back to 1980 and are supported by cooperation agreements in several domains, covering sectors such as trade, agriculture, education, culture, defence, justice and sport.

Turkey investments in Angola are based in the provinces of Luanda and Uíge, in the areas of industry, commerce, education and civil construction.

Last June, delegations from both countries analysed cooperation in the transport sector, with stress to the civil aviation and railway infrastructure, opening the way for Turkish businessmen to invest in the maritime-port and railway sub-sectors.

According to the schedule, the first Turkish Airlines flight, between Istanbul and Luanda, last Wednesday (13), under a sharing agreement between the Turkish airline and TAAG.

For the two connections between the two capitals (on Wednesday and Friday), Turkish Airlines must use an Airbus 330-200 aircraft with capacity for 250 passengers, 22 in business class and 238 in economy class.