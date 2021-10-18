Kenya: Ignore Fake News on Mutyambai, Police Headquarters Say

17 October 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports on social media and some online sites that Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai is unwell.

Police Headquarters tweeted on its official handle that Mutyambai is "healthy and on duty."

"Contrary to social media speculation through a post by Opera.News that Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is unwell, NPS wishes to clarify and assure Kenyans that the IG is fine, healthy and on duty," it said and added that Mutyambai returned into the country on Sunday morning after a tour of duty in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, where he participated in the 23rd Annual general meeting for Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO).

Contrary to social media speculation through a post by https://t.co/54WymLo9GF that Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is unwell, NPS wishes to clarify and assure Kenyans that the IG is fine, healthy and on duty.

The IG returned into the country this morning after a pic.twitter.com/cmJHgUGd1W

- National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 17, 2021

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X