Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: AS Kigali Lose to Motema Pemba in Confederation Cup

17 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AS Kigali FC suffered a home loss to DR Congo's Daring Club Motema Pembe in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup at Kigali Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors scored early in the 8th minute through Apionom Kassereka after poor defending from Moses Rurangwa and Latif Bishira.

The Congolese side got s second goal as the first half was minutes away from ending when Kati Katurondi navigated through two defenders and the first half ended with the hosts losing 2-0.

AS Kigali pulled one back with a well taken free kick from Burundian midfielder Pierrot Kwizera in the 62nd minute.

AS Kigali strikers Shaban Hussein Tchabalala Abbedy Biramahire and Aboubakar Lawal missed several goal scoring chances in the second half.

The City of Kigali sponsored side will need to be at their best in the second leg on October, 24 in order to reach the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The return leg will be played at Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa.

Last season, AS Kigali were eliminated by CS Sfaxien in the third round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Sunday AS Kigali 1-2 DCMP

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X