Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: AS Kigali Lose to Motema Pemba in Confederation Cup

AS Kigali FC suffered a home loss to DR Congo's Daring Club Motema Pembe in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup at Kigali Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors scored early in the 8th minute through Apionom Kassereka after poor defending from Moses Rurangwa and Latif Bishira.

The Congolese side got s second goal as the first half was minutes away from ending when Kati Katurondi navigated through two defenders and the first half ended with the hosts losing 2-0.

AS Kigali pulled one back with a well taken free kick from Burundian midfielder Pierrot Kwizera in the 62nd minute.

AS Kigali strikers Shaban Hussein Tchabalala Abbedy Biramahire and Aboubakar Lawal missed several goal scoring chances in the second half.

The City of Kigali sponsored side will need to be at their best in the second leg on October, 24 in order to reach the final round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The return leg will be played at Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa.

Last season, AS Kigali were eliminated by CS Sfaxien in the third round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Sunday AS Kigali 1-2 DCMP