Rwanda to Host Continental Conference on Land Policy

Rwanda is expected to host the fourth edition of the Conference on Land Policy in Africa (CLPA), organizers have confirmed.

The ceremony will be held in a hybrid format on November 2 through 4, under the theme, "Land governance for safeguarding art, culture and heritage towards the Africa We Want".

Held every two years, CLPA is organized by African Land Policy Centre (ALPC), a joint initiative of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Union Commission (AUC), and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

It is expected to draw participants from government, academia, research, private sector and development partners to, among others, disseminate and exchange knowledge to promoting AU agenda on land.

Central to this agenda is evidence-based land policy development, review, implementation and monitoring.

Joan Kagwanja, Chief of ALPC says that land in Africa is at the centre of culture and heritage, which provides a framework for a continental discourse towards improving the land governance space.

Particularly, she points out, the ALPC recognizes the potential role of arts, culture, and heritage in catalyzing the socioeconomic development and integration of the African continent. Hence, the proposed theme draws inspiration from the AU Agenda 2063 as a shared strategic framework and blueprint for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

"The year of arts, culture and heritage happens at a time when AU Member States are grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which imposes heavy human, financial and economic costs to the land governance space in Africa," said Ms Kagwanja.

Throughout the conference, participants are expected to deepen commitment and strengthen capacity for land policy development, implementation and monitoring in Africa through improved access to knowledge and information in support of evidence-based land policymaking.

Also on the agenda are various sessions that aim to improve knowledge in support of evidence-based land policy development, implementation and monitoring in Africa; enhanced and deepened consensus amongst African policymakers and stakeholders on promising avenues for addressing land governance challenges.

Prevailing challenges highlighted include networking, partnerships and resources for land governance and land policy in Africa, and heritage on livelihood particularly for marginalized groups.