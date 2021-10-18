Rwanda: 17 Drivers Confirm Participation in Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally

17 drivers from different African countries have confirmed that they will participate in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally (RMGR) that will take place from October 22 to 24.

The RMGR, originally known as the Fraternity Rally, is an international rallyracing event organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club.

The event is a round of the African Rally Championship, an international automobile rally championship run under the auspices of the International Federation of Automobiles (FIA).

This year's race will be held in Bugesera district in the Eastern Province.

According to the organisers, it will bring together drivers from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, South Africa and Rwanda, among whom are the top three that are in contention for this year's African Rally Championship title.

Big names featuring in this year's RMGR include Kenya's Carl "Flash" Tundo who is currently leading in the continental standings and South Africa's Guy Botterill.

Other foreign drivers are Maxime Wahome from Kenya, Nasser Yasi from Uganda, Anwar Hamza from Kenya, Din Imtiaz from Burundi, and McRae Kimathi from Kenya.

Rwanda will be represented by 8 drivers: Giancarlo Davite, Jean Claude Gakwaya, Jean Giesen, Elefterios Mitraros, Adolphe Nshimiyimana, Christian Kanangire, Mayaka Felekeni Amigo, and Mike Rutuku.

Speaking during a press conference on Sunday, October 17, Eric Gakwaya, the Race Director of the RMGR said the rally will start on Friday, October 22 October at 2pm, with a qualification stage at Amahoro Stadium.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The following day, the drivers will head to Bugesera for the rally which will run over two days (Saturday and Sunday).

According to Francois Cyatangabo, the Secretary General of Rwanda Automobile Club, fans that wish to follow the qualification stage at Amahoro Stadium will need to present proof of vaccination (at least one dose) and negative results of Covid-19 tests done within 48 hours.

The main rally will take place on closed roads in Gako, Bugesera district, according to the safety measures required by the Africa Rally Championship.

It will feature a number of great racing cars including Carl Tundo's VolksWagen POLO R5, GianCarlo Davite's Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 10 RC2, Guy Botterill's Toyota Etios R2 and McRae Kimathi's Ford Fiesta RC3 among others.

The rally will cover a total of 295 kilometres.