Rwanda: CAF Suspends Kigali Stadium From Hosting International Matches

The Confederation of African football body has suspended the Kigali stadium host International matches without meeting criteria required by CAF.

CAF had asked Ferwafa to host international matches in neighbouring countries since the stadiums in Rwanda cannot host any international matches at the moment.

"Kigali stadium has not been approved by the Security and Safety Department of CAF. Consequently, Rwanda will have to organize the matches in another country with quality lawns," a statement from CAF reads in part.