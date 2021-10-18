Zimbabwe: Vincent Finishes 15th

In — FORM Zimbabwean professional golfer Scott Vincent finished tied for 15th place at the Japan Open Golf Championship at Biwako Country Club in Shiga, Japan, yesterday.

The 29-year-old followed up his opening round of three-under par by a one-under to make the cut on Friday.

Vincent carded rounds of 67 and 72 to pocket ¥2 331 000.

The Zimbabwean is now regarded as one of the Japan Golf Tour top players after he has made five straight cuts in addition to winning three tournaments.

After finishing tied for a seventh place at the Bridgestone Open, Vincent has managed to finish 14th at the Panasonic Open, in week 39 and came fifth at the Vantelin Open Classic. The tournament was won by South Africa's Shaun Norris who succeeded in keeping his lead to win by four shots.

Norris had a comfortable six-shot lead on the final round and played safely with round of 70 to grab his second Japan title.

He was having tough time dealing with the changing wind, and suffers a bogey, as joint second round leader Yuta Ikeda was making charge.

The South African got to shift up his gear and answered back by making two birdies. He was darting the pin on 12th, and also when he made the 5-metre on 15, he made a fist pump showing that he was very confident of his victory.

Norris has been runner-up for two years since 2018. Finally, he accomplished to win the Major with special treat that he renewed the best score record by a single shot. (Former record was set by Jumbo Ozaki in 1994 with 18 under).