Zimbabwe: Robber Killed in Masvingo Shootout

A suspected armed robber believed to be part of a gang that committed a spate of robberies in Masvingo was fatally shot by the police after in the act.

The robber and his three accomplices had robbed a victim of US$1 000, R400, four cellphones and two inverters when the police arrived.

Police said the victim quickly made a report to the police who reacted swiftly and met the four at the door resulting in a shoot-out.

The now deceased was shot in the armpit while scaling over the security pre-cast wall and died on the spot.

His other accomplices managed to escape.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating two armed robbery cases which occurred at Jerera Growth Point, Masvingo on October 15, 2021 at about 0159 hrs, where four unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, pick, wooden broom and a log stormed a home and demanded cash.

"They were given US $1 000, R400, four cellphones and two inverters. The complainant made a quick report to police and as the scene was being attended, another report was received. Police swiftly attended the scene and met the quartet at the door step," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi added, "A shoot-out ensued before the suspects scaled over the pre-cast wall and one suspect who was carrying the loot in a satchel bag was shot on the armpit and died while others escaped. Police recovered all the stolen property except the two inverters."

Meanwhile two people lost cash and property valued at R14 300 and US$140 after boarding an unmarked Toyota Wish vehicle in Beitbridge destined for Bulawayo last week.

The suspects parked the vehicle in the bush before they produced knives, tied the victims with shoelaces and stole their belongings. Investigations are underway.