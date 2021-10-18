Zimbabwe: Let's Spare a Thought for Mbanje

LOOKING at Leeds United captain Calvin Phillips performing wonders makes former Young Warriors man Munyaradzi Mbanje rue his lucky.

Mbanje formed one of the best midfield combinations with the 17-time capped England star when they were still at Leeds Academy between 2011 and 2014.

He was one of the key players for the team's Under-18 and Under-21, having joined as a 15-year-old in 2011.

Actually Mbanje was one of the first figures to represent the country when the Phillip Zulu-spearheaded "British Brigade" drive took off around 2014.

He was part of the Under-23 team which played Morocco eight years ago which also had the likes of Macaulay Bonne, David Moyo and Tendayi Darikwa.

Now Phillips commands a first team jersey for England and helped Gareth Southgate's side to a silver medal in the European Championships in July.

But the script is different for Mbanje who saw his career cut short after suffering a horrific injury that effectively put paid to all the promise he had shown.

Zulu, who was the coach for Leeds' development side and also their chief scout during the time when Mbanje was making headlines, said the Zimbabwean would have scaled dizzy heights.

"I scouted Munyaradzi Mbanje in 2011 and he signed for the academy as an Under-15, where he joined the likes of Lewis Cook, Calvin Phillips and others. I was working as a scout and development coach based at Thomas Danby Sports Centre," said Zulu.

"I strongly feel that Mbanje would have been playing in a big league.

"He was an exceptional talent playing with the likes of Phillips and others.

"Actually in that academy, he was one of the best players and I can safely say he was bound to play in top leagues.

"The boy was very technical and had all the attributes one would look for when scrutinising a player. He was complete and I tell you, he was almost at the same level with Phillips."

Zulu, who is currently making in-roads in FutsaI, also coached many young players at Leeds United development side who are eligible to play for Zimbabwe.

They include Bobby Kamwa (Leeds United Under-23), Clark Odour (Barnsely), Tavonga Kuleya (Doncaster Rovers), Jimiel Chikukwa (Watford), Bolton Makwedza (AC Alcanenense FC in Portugal Third Division), Ethan Kachosa (Sunderland.

These are some of the players experts say need to be introduced into the senior national team if the fortunes of the Warriors are to be turned around.