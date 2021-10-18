Zimbabwe: 'Real Estate Tourism Can Be Developed'

Real estate tourism can be developed by Government and the private sector to contribute more to the economy, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Permanent Secretary Mrs Virginia Mabiza said on Friday while officiating at the launch of the Real Estate Day in Harare.

The day was launched under the theme "A New Dawn for Real Estate in Zimbabwe". The commemorations will be rolled out to all provinces in the country and include events such as hosting seminars and workshops on real estate, live debates, and art and essay competitions at primary and secondary schools. Mrs Mabiza said there were great opportunities for investors in real estate tourism especially in areas like Kariba and Victoria falls.

Government had deliberately crafted measures to support the sector's growth in recognition of the importance of real estate. "The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) (2021-2025) whose vision is titled 'Towards a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle Income Society by 2030' deliberately acknowledges the need to improve infrastructure and investment in roads, as well as housing."

"Government was excited when the real estate institute in Zimbabwe, with the endorsement of the council for the estate agents, petitioned for the establishment of this day", she said. Mrs Mabiza said the importance of real estate was recognised in the Constitution of Zimbabwe as right to property and stated that every person had the right, in any part of Zimbabwe to acquire, hold, occupy, use, transfer, hypothecate, lease or dispose of all forms of property, either individually or in association with others.

She said the constitution obliges the Government to take measures to ensure the full enjoyment of this right for all those who are interested in acquiring real estate in Zimbabwe.

Mrs Mabiza noted that the real estate institute had realised that it was a national priority and a socio-economic development to deliver effective infrastructure and to restore basic infrastructure.

"It recognises that efficient infrastructure delivery is key in the realisation of national priorities and overall socio-economic development. The key deliverable in this regard is to restore basic infrastructure services such as Housing.

"The focus in this regard is on the construction of new housing and upgrading of informal settlements equipped with the necessary basic and social services infrastructure and amenities in order to improve the quality of life of our people.

That dovetailed with Vision 2030 as espoused by the President in 2018 and is also an enabler of sustainable development goal 11 which advocated sustainable cities and communities, she said.

The main objectives in the commemorations of the national real estate day are to create awareness of and appreciation for the significance and relevance of the real estate as a key contributor to the social-economic development of Zimbabwe. The day is also meant to identify and interrogate challenges impacting the real estate sector and craft and implement solutions among other things.