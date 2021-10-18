Zimbabwe: Mash West Warms Up for Elections

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

ZANU-PF's Mashonaland West provincial leadership which recently allowed campaigns ahead of the internal district elections set for October 19 to 24 this year is optimistic of free and fair poll in accordance with the dictates of the revolutionary party.

The Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) met Sunday in Chinhoyi to deliberate on the impending elections and other party consolidation strategies ahead of 2023 elections.

Polls were suspended last month because cell restructuring had not been finalised in some of the districts.

At least four candidates have registered their interests for the provincial chairman's position with the party's provincial secretary for finance and Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka being the contesting female candidate.

Other candidates include current provincial youth chairperson, Cde Vengai Musengi, acting provincial chairman, Cde Abia Mujeri and Makonde District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Cde Kindness Paradza having openly registered their interests.

However, a number of dark horses are expected to register towards the elections.

Addressing party members, acting provincial chairperson, Cde Mujeri said the district elections will start tomorrow (Tuesday) up to the 24th of October.

Said Cde Mujeri: "Those who want to contest in the district elections should be fully paid up members and we will use the secret ballot system.

"Authentic district and branch executive registers will be distributed from the provincial office for elections and those at higher level wishing to contest at district level, must relinquish their posts in writing before elections," he said.

District elections for Makonde, Zvimba, Chegutu and Kadoma will be conducted from Tuesday to Wednesday while for Kariba; they will be conducted on the 22 and 23 of this month.

Politburo members will lead election teams with Cde Douglas Mombeshora leading Kadoma, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi for Chegutu while Zvimba team will be headed by Cde Edina Madzongwe and Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa overseeing Makonde team.

A stern warning was also given to provincial members against intervening into the elections with party cadres being warned against abusing social media platforms.

Cde Edina Madzongwe who was the guest, called for unity from grassroots up to national level.

"Let's shun violence which will cause functionalism. As we go to elections, leadership should not impose candidates, some of whom aren't suitable to hold those positions," she said.

"Elections will come and go but the party will always be with us, let's remain united so as to achieve five million votes during the 2023 harmonised elections."