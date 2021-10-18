Zimbabwe: Kunzvi Dam Relocation Modalities At Advanced Stage

A baseline and flood survey is now at an advanced stage to determine for relocation the number of families that will be affected by the ongoing construction of Kunzvi Dam while a traditional ceremony has been lined up to mark the commencement of work on the massive multimillion dollar project.

The project is part of infrastructural developments that the Second Republic has been carrying out that includes emergence road rehabilitation programme with the latest being the construction of Mbudzi roundabout interchange meant to easy congestion.

Kunzvi Dam is expected to supply portable water to Harare, Chitungwiza and other surrounding areas - a development that is expected to put to an end perennial water challenges to the capital city whose population has continued to grow.

In an interview, Zimbabwe National Water Authority ()ZINWA) spokesperson, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga outlined several activities currently taking place towards the construction of Kunzvi Dam in Mashonaland East province.

"Construction work at Kunzvi Dam has started in earnest with a number of preliminary activities having commenced or already completed so far. The baseline cross sectional surveys are now complete while the high flood surveys are underway to determine the number of families that will require relocation. Once the numbers are determined the information will be communicated to the responsible authorities for compensation and relocation," said Mrs Munyonga.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works will superintendent the relocation and compensation of affected families.

"Other activities that are currently being undertaken include stripping of foundations on the left bank of which 2,6 hectares have since been stripped. Stockpiling of the river sand is also in progress. Core trench soft excavation has commenced while construction of the contractor's accommodation is underway."

She said District Development Coordinators for Murehwa and Goromonzi were already seized with all the developments related to the construction of the Dam including the relocation of affected families.

"Goromonzi and Murehwa District Development Coordinators have also been advised of the commencement of the project and are working with traditional leaders to carry out the relevant traditional ceremonies," said Mrs Munyonga.

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) awarded a tender to Chinese firm Nanchang Engineering to construct Kunzvi Dam, planned several years ago and the project is expected to be completed in about 39 months.

Nanchang Engineering executive chairman, Mr Liangming Jin said the firm was determined to complete the project on schedule.

"A lot of our equipment are now in the country and on site. With the necessary support we will complete within the agreed time frame," he said.

Kunzvi Dam is one of the record breaking project that the Second Republic is seized with. Other important projects that have commenced include the Mbudzi Roundabout meant to reduce congestion for traffic between Chitungwiza Road, High Glen and Beatrice Road.

The choking traffic jam has frustrated many motorists as they take hours on end trying cross to the other side.