Zimbabwe: Land Baron's Probe Complete

A suspected land baron in Chitungwiza, Phillip Guyo and MDC-T councillors who include mayor Lovemore Maiko will have to face the law after the police completed investigations in the case and submitted the docket for prosecution in connection with land scams in the dormitory town.

Guyo, who owns Metal Hill Company, allegedly connived with Cllr Kudakwashe John -- who is the public works committee chairperson -- to ensure that he got land without subjecting it to a competitive bidding as prescribed by the Urban Councils Act.

Other council officials are being charged with abuse of office.

Guyo, who contested the St Mary's seat in the 2018 harmonised elections on a Zanu-PF ticket, was charged together with Chitungwiza Mayor Lovemore Maiko, works director David Duma and Ward 2 councillor Kudakwashe John.

Guyo and three other accused persons were first arrested in 2019 but were released to allow police detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department to carry out further investigations into the matter.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commission Paul Nyathi said they had completed investigations into the case and had submitted the docket for prosecution.

"The case involving Phillip Guyo, Lovemore Maiko David Duma and Kudakwashe John is pending trial," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The case of the four was taken to Harare Commercial Crimes Division when they were arrested by St Mary's Police station in Chitungwiza.

According to a lease agreement, Guyo bought a 2 500-square-metre stand in St Mary's at a cost of $27 500.

He was supposed to pay at least 30 percent of the total amount by October 22 2019, while the balance would be payable in 12 monthly instalments of $1 845.

The proposed sale of the land at Chigovanyika was shot down by councillors during a full council meeting who cited numerous grey areas, but the trio allegedly proceeded with the deal.

Reports indicate that Guyo is already using the land as a service station and other business activities.

When contacted for comment, Guyo immediately said he had not received any communication to date about the case from the law enforcement agencies.

"Infact with regard to that case there were indications that I might be turned into a State witness. Nothing has been communicated to me as of now," said Mr Guyo.

Police are still investigating the involvement of other councillors and officials in the scam.

The MDC-Alliance-run council has failed to deliver basic services to the people in terms of water, waste management and refuse collection services preferring instead to focus on self-enrichment corrupt activities.