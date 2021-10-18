Nigeria: Petrol Tanker Falls, Spills Content in Ogun

18 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

A fuel laden tanker on Sunday fell at the Enugada Roundabout, along Lafenwa, Abeokuta of Ogun State and spilled its content.

Daily Trust gathered that Mack truck T-2176 LA was reportedly laden with 40,000 litres of petroleum motor spirit when it fell.

Eyewitness said the residents gripped with fear of possible fire outbreak made a distress call to the operational firefighters of the Ogun State Fire Services.

The firefighters reportedly raced to the scene and successfully averted a fire incident by cordoning off the area to prevent the highly flammable content from exploding.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Fire Services, Kuti Bukunola, confirmed the incident.

Bukunola explained that the incident hindered commercial and vehicular movement within the area for many hours, but normalcy had returned to the axis.

