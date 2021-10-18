Nigeria: Fresh Curfew in Benue LG Over Renewed Hostility

A dusk to dawn curfew has been placed in Ado Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State following fresh hostility among some villagers in the area.

Daily Trust reported earlier that nine persons had been declared missing in communities around the inter-states crisis area in the local government.

The Chairman of Ado LGA, James Oche, announced the curfew on Sunday in a statement made available to our correspondent in Makurdi.

Oche said his action was based on security concerns in Apa ward of the local government area.

But, our correspondent gathered from locals that a dead body was found on Sunday morning.

This development came after the renewed hostility in the area among rural communities at the borders between two states of Benue and Ebonyi.

The council chairman advised people to shun all forms of criminal activities forthwith or face the consequences of such acts as security agencies were ready to deal decisively with violators.

Oche, however, urged all persons resident within Apa ward of the council area to be security conscious and report suspicious security concerns immediately to the appropriate quarters.