Nigeria: PDP Mocks APC, Says Crisis-Ridden Congresses Explain Why Nigeria Is in Conflict

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday said the crises in 20 state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where parallel congresses were held on Saturday to elect state officers of the party, were a clear reason why the nation was in conflict.

But the ruling APC has described the crisis-hit state congresses as successful and therefore congratulated its members for a good showing.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explained that the fractious congresses of the APC had shown how greed and lust for power by the partyleaders created crisis in all facets of the nation's national life.

The party described the APC congresses as a harvest of confusion in which leaders of the party engaged in physical, verbal and emotional assault against another, while using their thugs to unleash mayhem on party members with charms and dangerous weapons.

"It is indeed despicable that a party that has the incumbent President of the country could not successfully conduct state congress, as their leaders were seen behaving recklessly and investing heavily in violence; a development that speaks volumes on why our nation has been under the heavy yoke of violence, division, bloodletting and acts of terrorism under the APC watch.

"The outcome of APC congresses in many of the states has shown that it is a party that lacks leadership direction and internal cohesion; a party of unruly people, who are averse to peace, which explains why our country is reeling in crisis under the APC," the PDP said.

The main opposition party said the APC could not guarantee or give unity, tranquility and progress to the nation. Instead, it said, "APC has continued to worsen the tension in the country. It has continued to show itself as a party that is troubled from within and only waiting to implode at any time.

"Nigerians should be wary of the APC. If the APC congresses turned out this bad, one can only imagine the type of mayhem that would characterise its primaries as well as their involvement in the general election."

The PDP also said the APC state congresses presented an unprecedented scenario in the history of Nigeria, where a party, which produced the incumbent President, would have its ranks so torn down in shameful spectacle

"Nigerians should make a correct interpretation of the signal sent out by APC congresses, which is that the ruling party is a mere contraption and an inchoate body of desperate elements. Such a party cannot organise for the genuine development of the country.

"Our party, the PDP is not however unaware of the efforts by the APC to inject crisis into our congresses but we commend the deft handling of issues in all our congresses to avert a crisis situation plotted by the APC.

"It is clear that the APC cannot lead Nigeria to the promised land. It can only worsen the current uncertainty it has hitherto unleashed on Nigerians.

"The PDP remains the umbrella party that symbolises the yearning of Nigerians for unity, development, and security. The PDP is refocused to rebuild our national fabrics, reunite our people and chart a way forward for sustainable development in our country," it stated.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement, described the parallel Congresses held in some states as mere naming ceremonies.

He stated: "In adherence to internal democracy and the charge by the leader of our great party, President Muhammadu Buhari that the party be returned to the people, card-carrying party members came out enmasse to elect executives, who will take charge of APC affairs accross the states for the next four years.

"However, our attention has been drawn to reports of so-called and purported 'parallel'Congresses. To borrow the phrase of one of our esteemed governors, such 'parallel'Congresses are mere naming ceremonies."

Akpanudoedehe insisted that the purported "parallel" Congresses are futile activities and very strange to the party, it's Constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the state and other congresses.

The party noted that only exercises conducted by duly inaugurated state congress committees were recognised by the party.

"The APC leadership will not hesitate to take adequate and lawful measures against any person or interest sabotaging the collective party's interest and efforts to achieve peace and unity in our great party," Akpanudoedehe added.

He assured members that where contestations existed, adequate conflict resolution measures had been put in place to address them, saying the party has Appeal Committees for every Congress.