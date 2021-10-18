Tanzania: Go for Covid-19 Jabs, Zanzibaris Told

THE Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman has reiterated a call to the public to go for COID-19 vaccination as the most effective way in the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking at the climax of the 'International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)' held at the Sheikh Idriss Abdulwakil Hall, Kikwajuni area in Zanzibar city the VP said that at least 67 people have died out of 4,345 who contracted the disease between April and September this year.

"COVID-19 is the latest 'disaster' which has disrupted our life and economy; let us fight it by continuing to observe health precautions including wearing face masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing, and vaccination. The vaccines are now easily accessible," Mr Abdulla said.

The Second Vice President directed the authorities responsible for communication, and management of disasters to increase public awareness so that people can go for vaccination voluntarily.

"We need to work hard to encourage people to be vaccinated," he said without revealing how many people have so far been vaccinated.

The Minister of Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Gender, and Children Mr Nassor Ahmed Mazrui has in several occasions encouraged people to go for vaccination because it is safe and it would help minimize the spread of the virus.