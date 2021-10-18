Tanzania: Tz On Right Truck to Cut Drug Importation

TANZANIA is set to reduce importation of medicines and medical supplies following the completion of Mbeya - based pharmaceutical industry which has capacity of producing enough tablets for two days to cater the country needs.

The construction of the factory in Njombe is part of the government efforts to boost domestic production of pharmaceutical products to reduce importation of medicines and medical supplies besides creating jobs for Tanzanians.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Godwin Mollel revealed that on Saturday at Kilimanjaro Medical Christian Center (KCMC) on the second day of President Samia Suluhu Hassan working tour in Kilimanjaro region.

The Head of State among others participated in an event to mark the 50th anniversary of KCMC since its establishment and laid a foundation stone for the construction of radiology building at the northern zone hospital.

Dr Mollel said that the sixth phase government has facilitated the construction of the pharmaceutical plant within six months which is also expected to produce 85 per cent of medical gloves being used in the country.

Dr Mollel commended President Samia for supervising well spending the funds which was allocated for the construction of the industry.

"This project was planned to be executed at a cost of 16bn/- but it has been implemented for only 12bn/- and will commence operation soon," Dr Mollel said.

He further explained that production of gloves in the country will help to provide market for rubber produced in different parts of the country and revive dormant plantations.

"The production of gloves will help to provide market for rubber from Zanzibar, Morogoro and even revive of dormant plantations since it is the main raw material in gloves production," Dr Mollel noted

He said the move is a milestone to the country pharmaceutical industry because it will also increase employment and stimulate industrial growth thus improve the livelihood of citizens.

Dr Mollel, however, responded to public concerns over the funds released by International Monetary Fund ( IMF) saying that part of it was allocated to water sector because access to clean and safe water will help reduce USD 4 which were spent by the Ministry of Health.

The Medical Store Department (MSD) has in the past one year ventured into establishing seven key pharmaceutical industries to address high demand of drugs and medical devices upon outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MSD Director General Maj Gen Gabriel Mhidze said last month, the authority is constructing four industries in Njombe, while three industries have been established in Dar es Salaam.

Maj Gen Mhidze further noted that the MSD would also make the country produce its own gloves in the envisaged in- dustry in Njombe region. "From November this year, we are going to have our own gloves for the first time."

Available statistics from Tanzania Local Pharma Strategy Paper of 2016 show that the market need for medicines, medical devices and lab reagents for the country reached 457 million US dollars (about 1tri/-) annually.

Tanzania has been spending lots of funds in procuring pharmaceutical requirements overseas with 85 per cent of the department's funds was being spent in importation of pharmaceutical products.