Tanzania: Samia Pledges to Honor Magufuli's Agenda

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday reiterated her intention of honoring and implementing projects initiated by her predecessor the late Dr John Magufuli.

Inaugurating the 32.2 km Sanya Juu-Alerai road in Siha district, the President insisted that she was more than ready to complement the late John Pombe Magufuli's development agenda.

"We will leave no one behind as we continue to honor and treasure the good things done by my predecessor," she said.

The President further singled out the 1.3tri/- Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a launch pad of implementing some of the projects.

"Kilimanjaro is one of the regions that will greatly benefit from this initiative, I therefore expect such funds to be spent optimally," she said.

Speaking in the country's capital last week, Finance and Planning Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said the money would be used to implement development projects in the education, water, health and tourism sectors.

In the same vein, the President urged village chairpersons and ward councilors to keep tabs with their surroundings in a bid to address challenges facing their people.

"It is not fair that challenges are presented to high-level officials but over a time you get reports that the challenges keep on reoccurring, I urge all leaders at the ward levels to work with regional leaders to address these challenges," challenged the President.

Regarding the inauguration of the road, President Samia said that its completion would help solve many of the challenges facing the people of Siha.

Earlier, the Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rogatus Mativila, said the Sanya Juu-Alerai stretch had been constructed at a cost of 62.7 billion and that the contractor had already been paid 45.9 billion.

"It is part of the 98.2 kilometer Bomang'ombe to Kamwanga road and it will also feature eight bus stops", he said.

The President will today visit Arusha as part of her official tour.

She is also expected to visit the Longido meat processing factory.