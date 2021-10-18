Uganda Airlines to Leverage On Cargo for Dubai Flights

17 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The East African

Kampala — Uganda Airlines is planning to increase frequency on its Entebbe-Dubai route following impressive passenger traffic after the launch on October 7.

Speaking at a launch ceremony in Dubai on October 9, the airline's acting chief executive Jennifer Bamuturaki told The EastAfrican that they were seeking to gradually increase the frequency to at least five, from the current three times a week.

"We are flying a 285-seater craft and on the first day, we flew just 80 people. The second day, we flew 220 passengers. You can only grow a route depending on the frequency you fly and the market reaction. "We will stimulate the route to about four or five times a week," Bamuturaki said.

Unilateral agreement

The airline has signed a unilateral agreement with Emirates, allowing passengers with Entebbe-Dubai return tickets to use either airline.

The agreement also mandates Emirates to sell Uganda Airlines' to its clients; Uganda Airlines will offer connecting flights to regional destinations where Emirates does not fly.

Bamuturaki said the airline is targeting cargo leveraging on its Airbus A330-800neo. "Cargo is still a work in progress. We believe it will grow because the aircraft's capacity is 37 tonnes and our passengers are mainly traders," she said.

The airline currently offers an extra 23kg luggage allowance.

"We are offering different cargo rates that offer value for money," she said.

But even with the positive reception, the airlines still faces a daunting task of attracting and keeping passengers from other airlines on the route.

