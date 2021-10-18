Tanzania: Kcmc Pardons Over 6.7bn/ - Worth Medical Debt

THE Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC) has pardoned a medical debt amounting to 6.7bn/- facing dozen patients between January to September this year as part of the hospital's 50th anniversary.

KCMC Executive Director, Dr Giliard Masenga announced at the Moshi-based Hospital on Saturday detailing that 5.9bn/- was from the cancer department.

"KCMC hospital has pardoned the medical debt in accordance with the guidelines from the health ministry," he announced.

He announced that the medicine used for skin care at the hospital are locally and in-fact are manufactured by the hospital.

The medicine include those offered to people with albinism, he noted.