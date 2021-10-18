Tanzania: Kcmc Pardons Over 6.7bn/ - Worth Medical Debt

16 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

THE Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center (KCMC) has pardoned a medical debt amounting to 6.7bn/- facing dozen patients between January to September this year as part of the hospital's 50th anniversary.

KCMC Executive Director, Dr Giliard Masenga announced at the Moshi-based Hospital on Saturday detailing that 5.9bn/- was from the cancer department.

"KCMC hospital has pardoned the medical debt in accordance with the guidelines from the health ministry," he announced.

He announced that the medicine used for skin care at the hospital are locally and in-fact are manufactured by the hospital.

The medicine include those offered to people with albinism, he noted.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X