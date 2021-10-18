Tanzania: Ndumbaro Clarifies How the Ministry Will Use Sh90.2 Billion IMF Cash

Dar es Salaam — Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Damas Ndumbaro has clarified on the Sh 90.2 billion provided to the ministry for the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic while warning those who dare to use the money contrary to the directives.

The funding is equivalent to 6.9 percent of the Sh1.3 trillion disbursed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Tanzania in the development and the fight against corruption 19.

He said during a press briefing on Sunday that the amount will be divided into five areas to take care of 23 projects.

The first area is to enable the ministry's institutions that are most affected by the pandemic to the extent of failing to carry out their responsibilities.

"In this regard, we will rehabilitate 5875 km of roads in 10 protected areas and forests, this work will cost a total of Sh23.4 billion."

This he says will facilitate access to tourist attractions.

"Furthermore we will also install electronic monitoring systems for vehicles at a cost of Sh1 billion. In this area, we will also renovate airports in Serengeti, Nyerere, Tarangire, Mkomazi, Saadan and Katavi of which Sh3 billion has been allocated for the project."

The ministry has also allocated Sh13.3 billion for marketing promotion which will involve five projects including repairing seven cultural heritage centers and the construction of a tourism information center in the Burigi reserve.

Other projects in the area are procurement of equipment for a digital reporting center to facilitate tourism through social media and websites, expand the scope of the Royal Tour program and facilitate two international tourism exhibitions.

Dr Ndumbaro said Sh1.8 billion has been allocated to strengthen the tourism business environment in line with national and international health and safety standards where.

Sh1.3 million has been set aside for engaging the private sector to address Covid- 19 and provide training on the use of medical equipment.

At the same time, training and strategies will be provided to tourism industry stakeholders in the regions most affected by the Covid- 19 epidemic.

The ministry has also allocated Sh1.8 billion for strengthening digital tourism data systems.

"Through this system, we hope to get information on tourists entering the country every day, their number and income from this industry on a daily basis."