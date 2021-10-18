Tanzania to Receive 500,000 Doses of Pfizer This Month

THE government announced on Sunday that Tanzania will receive 500,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as part of 3.7million jabs which will be released under the COVAX facility.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa told reporters in Mwanza that the consignment will arrive in the country later this month.

Msigwa said the government had so far installed 14 refrigerators in Dar es Salaam with capacity to store the entire volume under the temperature level of between -60 and -80 degree.

He said the first 1,058,400 consignments of Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been completed. Data dating October 15 indicates at least 940,507 people have been vaccinated

Nonetheless, he said, authorities have already started distributing 1,065,000 shots of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines that arrived early this month in the country.