Tanzania: Expose Ineffective Leaders, Samia Tells Residents

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has challenged USA River residents to expose and report ineffective leaders.

The President, who made a brief stop at the bustling suburb on her way to Arusha for two-day official trip, urged the residents to expose leaders who failed to serve them well.

"Do not turn a blind eye on such people as they continue to compromise your welfare and livelihoods, they ought to be reported so that they get replaced with individuals who will be up for the challenge," she said.

Earlier, while at Kikatiti ward Ms Samia pledged to contribute some 10m/- for the construction of a dispensary in the area.

The President acknowledged being aware of the hustles and bustles Kikatiti residents were enduring in accessing health services in the area.

She equally assured the residents about the tarmacking of a seven-kilometer road from Kikatiti to Sakila area, on the foothills of Mt Meru.

On his part, the Chama Cha Mapinduzi regional chairman Zelothe Steven showered praise on the President for hitting the ground running since the untimely death of John Pombe Magufuli.

"We are very proud of you for having implemented the party's manifesto in such a short time," he said.

While in Arusha, the President is expected to tour the 520 billion water project in Chekereni-Mlangarini area.

The project will see the construction of 56 wells for clean water that will also ensure conservation of the environment in Arusha Region.

The President is also set to visit the state-of-the-art slaughterhouse at Namanga Township near the border with Kenya.

Described as one of the largest abattoirs in East Africa, the factory has been built at a cost of 11bn/- and will have a capacity of handling 2000 goats and 500 cattle per day.

About 90 per cent of Longido resident are herders, with the area boasting of more than 844,000 livestock.