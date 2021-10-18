Tanzania: Crdb, Go Extra Mile Safaris Support Economic Forum

CRDB Bank in collaboration with Go Extra Mile Safaris have enabled over 100 business persons to attend a 9-day economic forum in Istanbul, Turkey.

The economic forum between Africa and Turkey starts on Tuesday and ends after nine days centred to open opportunities for both sides.

The CRDB initiative compelled the Minister for Industry and Trade Prof Kitila Mkumbo to shower praise to the lender saying the safari came at the right time.

Minister Mkumbo told the business persons to seize the opportunity to learn from their counterpart who has advanced and narrow down their expectations to specific goals that they want to achieve while there.

"I hope that you will take advantage of this opportunity to learn and create a network so that when you return you and by doing so the government also benefits through tax collections," Prof Mkumbo said.

The Minister gave the advice when seeing off the business persons at a soft ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

CRDB's Director of Retail Banking Small, Boma Raballa, said that the lender continued to show its readiness to support the industrial and commercial sector and this trip is of great benefit to businesses and the country as a whole.

"The safari apart from continuing to strengthen trade ties between our two countries is also of great benefit to our traders who in addition to attending trade fairs will also have the opportunity to visit various factories in Turkey," Raballa said.

The CRDB, according to Raballa, said has provided a soft and friendly loan to the traders to enable them to participate in the forum without affecting the business cash flow.

Go Extra Mile Safaris, Managing Director, Diana Gasper, thanked CRDB for cooperating with them in organising the safari which is important for Tanzanian business people.

"We are very grateful to CRDB for cooperating with us in organising the safari for our Tanzanian business persons who desperately need such opportunities to learn and expand marketing opportunities outside of our borders," Ms Diana said.

The Tanzania delegation will be led by the Minister in charge of Industry and Trade, Prof Mkumbo and senior officials from CRDB and Go Extra Mile Safaris.