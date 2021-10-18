Tanzania: NMB Donates 180m/ - Items in Customer Service Week

IN commemoration of Customer Service Week NMB Bank provided various building materials, and furniture to the education sector for primary and secondary schools including health equipment in Dodoma, Arusha, Simiyu, Iringa, Rukwa, Mara, and Kilimanjaro regions.

With the theme of "The Power of Service," the bank donated items worth 180.25m/- to support the government's efforts to improve the education and health sector in the country.

For instance, in the Dodoma region, NMB Chief Executive Ruth Zaipuna handed over 200 chairs and 200 tables for Nondwa Secondary Schools, Msisi Juu and Bahi District Bahi and Sechelela School in Dodoma City.

Presenting the items to Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka, she added that the bank's cooperation with the community will continue to improve their services countrywide.

At the same time, she donated over 50 desks to Chiguluka Primary School, iron sheets to Bahi Secondary School and hospital equipment to Chimendeli Dispensary and Bahi District Hospital.

Receiving the donations, the RC Mr Mtaka commended NMB for the way it has continued to provide support to the grassroots community, adding that it should also concentrate on other groups in need, especially women and other vulnerable people in the society.

In Mara Region, the bank donated 100 desks worth more than 10 m/- to Kiriba Primary School in Musoma Rural District Council aimed at addressing desks' shortages and easing the learning environment in the institution.

In Kilimanjaro Region, NMB provided 300 desks and 293 galvanized iron sheets worth 40m/- to secondary schools in Moshi district in the community plough back.

Receiving the items, Moshi District Commissioner Said Mtanda said the desks and roofing materials will be distributed to Mawalla Primary School, Mwika Secondary School, Mangoto Secondary School, Mieresini Secondary School and Himo Secondary School to improve the learning environment for students.

In Arusha Region, the bank provided iron sheets, desks, beds, chairs and tables for various schools in Arusha Urban Districts, Arusha Rural, Karatu and Meru Rural and Monduli Rural worth 45m/.

In Simiyu Region it handed over desks, tables, chairs and iron sheets to four primary and secondary schools in Maswa District all worth 24 m/-.

Handing over the equipment, the bank's Western Region Manager Sospeter Magesse said they will equally assist in improving the learning environment for students to achieve their goals.

Receiving the equipment, District Commissioner Aswege Kaminyoge thanked the bank, urging teachers and students to ensure that the equipment is properly maintained so that it can last longer.

In Iringa Region, the Bank donated 50 desks to Itunduru Primary School worth 5m/-, while at Mfaranyaki Primary School it handed over 200 iron sheets worth 6.25 m/- in Rukwa Region.

Equally, the bank celebrates Customer Week by also donating two maternity beds, 10 hospital beds, 10 mattresses, and 100 sheets worth 10m/- for the new Morogoro District Council Hospital.